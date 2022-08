is currently on a promotional spree for his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of Hollywood blockbuster starring . As the film is just a few days away from its theatrical release, Aamir has finally confirmed that has done a cameo in his film. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 1 prediction: Akshay Kumar starrer set for slower start than Laal Singh Chaddha but may track better than Aamir Khan film

When Aamir was asked by a Canadian film journalist Alexandra about how he got Shah Rukh to do a cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha, he replied, "Well Shah Rukh is a friend and I told him that I needed someone who can represent what Elvis (Presley) represented in America. I need the biggest iconic star of India, which is why I am coming to you' (laughs). He was really sweet and he said, 'Yes'."

Recently, on Koffee With Karan 7, Aamir talked about what inspired him to do a remake of classic Hollywood film like Forrest Gump. He said that around 14 years ago, asked him, 'What is your favourite film?', and he replied 'Forrest Gump' is one of them. Two weeks later, Atul called Aamir and said, 'I have written a screenplay for you' which was an adaptation of Forest Gump. After two years, when Atul narrated the script, Aamir fell in love with it.

Meanwhile, Aamir and Kareena have been facing the wrath of netizens who have been calling for boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha. Apparently, a certain section is still angry with Aamir's 2015's intolerance statement and Kareena's attitude. While Kareena said she doesn't take such trends seriously, Aamir recently apologised to people if he had unknowingly hurt their sentiments in any way and requested them to watch his film.