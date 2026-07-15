Aamir Khan faces FATWA for tying knot to Gauri Spratt; clergy calls interfaith marriage 'Against Sharia'

Aamir Khan's marriage to Gauri Spratt sparks controversy after a Muslim cleric reportedly issues a fatwa against the actor, calling their interfaith marriage 'against Sharia'. Here's what happened.

Aamir Khan has found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy just days after marrying longtime partner Gauri Spratt. A Muslim cleric reportedly objected to his interfaith marriage, saying it is impermissible under what he views as Islamic law. The actor tied the knot with Gauri in a private registered ceremony on July 5, 2026. As of now, neither Aamir nor his team has replied to the remarks made by the cleric; there has been no comment yet.

Cleric raises objection to Aamir-Gauri marriage

According to ANI, Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, has issued a fatwa against Aamir Khan regarding his marriage to Gauri Spratt, and he says that it is not in line with Sharia, simply because she is not a Muslim.

In a video that has surfaced online, the cleric said, "Muslim mard ke liye, iman walon ke liye, gair Muslim se shaadi karna haraam hai." He further stated that, according to his interpretation of Islamic law, a Muslim man marrying a non-Muslim woman is like committing a sin. He also claimed that those who do not consider it sinful would ultimately be answerable to Allah.

Remarks on multiple marriages

The cleric also spoke about the issue of multiple marriages, saying that marrying, divorcing, and marrying again cannot be justified if a person is unable to fulfil the responsibilities that come with each marriage equally.

Referring to Aamir Khan, he said, "This question is about film actor Aamir Khan. He has recently entered into a third marriage with a non-Muslim woman. In connection with that, we have also seen protests taking place in society..." Despite the controversy, Aamir Khan and his representatives have not issued any statement on the reported fatwa or the cleric's comments.

Aamir Khan's third marriage

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur associated with the beauty and wellness industry, in a registered ceremony under the Special Marriage Act on July 5. Gauri has a son from her previous marriage.

This is Aamir's third marriage. He was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple ended their 16-year marriage in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The two welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy in 2011 before announcing their separation in 2021.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

