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Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: From siblings to wives and children, all you need to know about Mr Perfectionist's family history

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are getting married today in an intimate ceremony. Here's everything to know about the actor's family tree, children, previous marriages, and who is expected to attend the wedding.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 5, 2026 10:21 AM IST
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: From siblings to wives and children, all you need to know about Mr Perfectionist's family history

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are marrying today at the actor’s Bandra residence in Mumbai. The pair have known each other for 25 years but only started dating two years ago. On his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan hosted a meet-and-greet with the media, where he introduced Gauri Spratt and confirmed their relationship. Sources told NDTV on June 3 that the couple was set to marry, and the 61-year-old actor confirmed the news himself a day later.

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Aamir and Gauri's children to attend their wedding?

The ceremony is expected to be a quiet, intimate affair at Aamir’s Bandra home, with around 150 guests in attendance. Several relatives are flying in from overseas. Aamir’s three children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, and Azad Rao Khan, are also said to be present.

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Gauri Spratt’s six-year-old son from her previous marriage is expected to attend as well. He has largely stayed away from the public eye.

Aamir Khan family tree

Aamir Khan was born in Mumbai to his father, Tahir Hussain, and his mother, Zeenat Hussain. He has four siblings: two sisters, Farhat Khan and Nikhat Khan, and one brother, Faisal Khan. Faisal also tried his hand at acting but didn’t find much success.

What does Aamir’s family do?

Most of Aamir Khan’s family has some connection to the film world. His father, Tahir Hussain, was a well-known film producer. His sister Nikhat Khan is an actress who has appeared in several films. His nephew, Imran Khan, also tried acting for a while but has now stepped away from it.

How many times has Aamir Khan been married?

Aamir Khan shot to stardom with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. While his on-screen success is legendary, his personal life has seen its share of ups and downs. He was first married to Reena Dutta. The couple has two children- son Junaid and daughter Ira. Junaid has entered the film industry, and Ira is married to Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir Khan's children

Aamir and Reena eventually divorced. He later married Kiran Rao, and they welcomed a son, Azad Rao Khan. This makes Aamir the father of three children. He has now separated from Kiran as well. He is currently set to marry Gauri Spratt.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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