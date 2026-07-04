Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Nikah or Hindu rituals, how will the couple tie knot? Here's everything you need to know

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Aamir Khan is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt on Sunday, July 5th. Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist himself confirmed this to the media. But will Aamir Khan have a nikah with Gauri or will he take the seven vows according to Hindu customs? Who will be the guests attending the couple's wedding? And will his two ex-wives and children also be present? Let's find out everything here.
Aamir Khan himself revealed to the media what kind of wedding he is having with Gauri Spratt. In fact, the actor will neither have a Nikah nor will he marry according to Hindu rituals. Instead, the couple will tie the knot through a registered marriage at Aamir Khan's home. Speaking to the media, Aamir had said, "The wedding is on July 5th. We are having it at home. It is a very small wedding. We are having it at home. We just need your blessings that we remain happy and pray for a good journey. It is very homely."
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It's worth noting that Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding will be attended only by their family and a few close friends. There's no word yet on whether the actor has invited anyone from the film industry.
#WATCH | Mumbai | On his marriage plans, actor Aamir Khan says, "I am getting married on July 5, and the wedding will take place at home with close family and friends. We seek everyone's blessings and hope that we remain happy forever..." (02.07) pic.twitter.com/GXhBqEaDcH
— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026
Aamir Khan himself has stated that his children will be present at his wedding. However, there's no information on whether his two ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, will be attending the wedding.
It should be noted that Gauri is Aamir Khan's third marriage. The actor was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986. They have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. However, they divorced in 2002. Aamir Khan then married Kiran Rao. They have a son, Azad. However, their marriage ended in 2021.