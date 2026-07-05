Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan NOT to attend celebration despite their close bond?

Aamir Khan is marrying Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai residence with close family and friends. Here's why Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are expected to skip the wedding but may join the celebrations later.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: The big day for Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt is here. The upscale residential building, located close to Sanjay Dutt’s home, Imperial Heights, is where Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt will be holding their wedding festivities. Aamir and his family are currently renting four luxurious apartments in this building, paying around 25 lakhs per month for each, since their permanent homes at Marina and Bella Vista in Virgo Co-operative Society, Union Park, are undergoing redevelopment.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding guest list

Around 125-150 guests are expected to attend the nuptials. Prominent filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Ashutosh Gowariker are also expected to be present.

Aamir-Gauri's marriage to be an intimate affair?

While heading to a screening of the web series Pedro and Pritam produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Aamir told the waiting paparazzi that he was indeed getting married today, July 5, at his own home. The actor said, "Shaadi hai 5 July ko." He also clarified that it was going to be a small affair held at home in the presence of Gauri and their families, along with a few special friends.

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Will SRK and Salman Khan attend wedding?

According to Free Press Journal, a source close to the three Khans said, "Salman and Shah Rukh may not attend." However, there will definitely be a celebration after July 5, which is likely to include Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

How close are the three Khans?

"SRK, Salman and I are very close," Aamir had once shared. He admitted there is a healthy rivalry between them but an equally strong friendship. Salman had also said, "When SRK, Aamir and I get together, we keep pulling each other’s legs." In the past, when Aamir was going through a lonely phase in his personal life, he found support in his two best friends. Both SRK and Salman stood by him like rocks.

Now that Aamir has Gauri by his side, his two Khan buddies are expected to join the celebrations eventually. "It may not be on July 5, but it will certainly happen," said the source. "This Khan triumvirate has a healthy respect for each other. There are times when they may be miffed about something, but ultimately it is a friendship that has endured time, competition and changing fortunes. And, when it comes to a celebration, they will always be happy for the other."

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