Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Son Junaid Khan, Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowarikar and Mukesh Ambani arrive at actor's residence

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's intimate wedding celebrations begin in Mumbai as Ashutosh Gowariker and Mukesh Ambani arrive at the actor's Bandra residence despite heavy rain, with preparations in full swing.

Junaid Khan arrives at father Aamir's wedding

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: As Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt get ready to exchange vows in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, July 5, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was among the first guests to arrive at the actor’s Bandra residence, despite the heavy downpour in Mumbai.

Ashutosh Gowariker, Mukesh Ambani arrive at Aamir Khan's wedding

The Lagaan director, who shares a close bond with Aamir, was spotted arriving with his wife Sunita Gowariker ahead of the wedding festivities. Dressed in a traditional outfit, Gowariker greeted the paparazzi waiting outside before heading inside. Videos of his arrival have gone viral on social media, with fans excited to see the actor-director duo reunite.

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Mukesh Ambani was also spotted outside Aamir’s residence.

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Son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira arrive for father's weeding

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan reaches Aamir Khan's Bandra residence for the big day. Daughter Ira, along with her husband also spotted at the venue.

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Vir Das, along with his wife, also reached Aamir's residence for his wedding with Gauri. The actor was spotted wearing a black kurta and off-white pants for the occasion.

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Aamir Khan's wedding preparations

Despite the constant monsoon showers, preparations at Aamir’s Mumbai home have been going full swing. Workers have been busy setting up the venue and decorating the Pali Hill house for what is expected to be a private family gathering.

Paparazzi footage from outside Aamir’s home showed the bungalow lit up with festive lights and décor. On Saturday, several staff members were seen carrying chairs and other equipment, believed to be for the wedding guests’ seating.

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The heavy Mumbai rains didn’t slow things down. Even as storms battered the city, workers in raincoats continued with the decorations and arrangements. Before the festivities began, Aamir’s sister was also seen arriving at the house.

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