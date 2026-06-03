Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding update goes VIRAL: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan expected at intimate celebration on THIS date

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are set to formalise their relationship with a private registered marriage at his residence on July 5. The intimate ceremony will be attended only by close family members and friends as the couple begins a new chapter together.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding update goes VIRAL: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan expected at intimate celebration?

Actor Aamir Khan will reportedly marry his partner Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony at his Mumbai residence on July 5. The actor (59) and Gauri (47) have made the decision to formalise their relationship through a registered marriage. The ceremony will see thee attendance of their families and relatives. As reported by India Today, the couple's decision to formalise their relationship was recent. “They are both in a secure place and only wanted to celebrate their bond. They have already started preparations for the wedding, which will be a close-knit event attended by their close ones.”

Aamir-Gauri's wedding guest list looks impressive

Aamir-Gauri's wedding ceremony will be held at the actor's residence, and will not witness a massive public celebration. Even though the guest list has not been finalised yet, the buzz about his good friends Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attending the ceremony is growing. However, everything depends on their availability.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

In May 2025, Gauri Spratt's name became extremely popular, the Internet was keen on knowing more about her. For the unversed, Gauri Spratt hails from Bengaluru. According to reports, she lived most of her life in Bengaluru. Gauri is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru. As reported on her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School. She also completed a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, from the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. She has a seven-year-old child Quinn, from a former marriage. Her grandfather, Philip Spratt, was a British-born Communist who had come to India in the 1920s. He had also participated in India's freedom struggle.

What has Aamir Khan said about relationship with Gauri Spratt?

It was on his 60th birthday last year that Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media. The star, who has been twice divorced, left many shocked when the reports suggested that he was in a relationship again. However, the couple was spotted frequently and they confirmed that they were serious about each other. While talking about their relationship, Aamir had said, "Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along."

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