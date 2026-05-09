Aamir Khan gears up for another Cricket blockbuster with Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowarikar

After 25 years of Lagaan, Aamir Khan and director Ashutosh Gowariker are reportedly reuniting. They are expected to work on another sports drama based on legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath.

About 25 years ago, Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker won several hearts and awards for Lagaan. If reports are to be believed, they are reuniting for another sports-based drama. This time, Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowarikar are reportedly bringing the story of legendary Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath for the viewers. Since Lagaan was a blockbuster, fans are already excited about this reunion. As per reports, the project is still in the advanced scripting stage. The makers will start filming around September 2026 after months of preparation and creative work.

Aamir Khan returns to cricket world after Lagaan

After giving Bollywood one of its most iconic sports films with Lagaan, Aamir Khan is reportedly entering the cricket genre, again. This time, the film is being referred to as an emotional sports drama. It is reportedly set against the backdrop of India’s 1947 Partition. As per reports, the story will delve deeper into the life of legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath and his motivating journey. Rumours have it that the script has already gone through several reading sessions. Ceative inputs have also been shared by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi.

Earlier, Aamir Khan had revealed in interviews that he'd film three films back-to-back beginning from September 2026. And now, Pinkvilla suggests that the biopic on legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath is the first one to go on floors. Once this is finished, Aamir will focus on filmmaker Rahul Mody’s startup-based drama with Shraddha Kapoor. Later, he would get busy with sequel to 3 Idiots. The much-awaited sequel is expected to feature Aamir along with Vicky Kaushal, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi. It is also being reported that the film could go on floors in the second half of 2027.

Aamir Khan jams with Kapil Sharma

Several videos of a special screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi have been going viral on social media. For the unversed, the film features Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in pivotal roles. As the cast celebrated the special night, Aamir Khan sang Aati Kya Khandala from his film Ghulam. In thee viral video, Aamir Khan and Kapil Sharma jam to the song, and are joined by actress Sadia Khateeb.

Other viral video clips feature Kapil Sharma as he sings popular tracks Roop Tera Mastana and Aaj Jaane Ki Zidh Na Karo while the Daadi Ki Shaadi cast cheers on.

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