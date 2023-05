Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan have become the yaaro ka yaar, and their bond has become unbreakable. The superstars recently had a house party at the Tiger 3 star house, Galaxy Apartments, and it was one of the most memorable nights for them. Like every good friend scene, they partied till 4 am and had a heart-to-heart conversation. As per reports in Koimoi.com, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman motivated the Laal Singh Chaddha star to reduce his break and come back to the film set as soon as possible. Like friends, they even took digs at the breaks they have taken from their acting careers, and Aamir acknowledged the same: he is reading scripts but for now he is not in the mood to work. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan effect on Deepika Padukone’s Fighter; makers to take THIS huge step

The insider further reveals, as per quote by shy Koimoi, that Aamir wants to go on a Europe trip and wants his two friends to accompany him, and he feels that they should just stop overburdening themselves with work. The superstar trio even discussed the challenges and importance of signing the right subjects in today's time, as the audience's expectations for their projects will always be sky high.

The conversation between Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman lasted up until 4 am. The first to reach the party was Aamir Khan; later, these two arrived and had a gala night together. Aamir, who usually prefers to go to sleep early, didn't realise the time passed with them. They largely spoke about their films and how they wanted to see each other in these particular films. "Aamir also spoke to Salman about Champions and how he is keen to make the film with Salman in the near future, with SRK also getting excited to see SK sign on for the sports drama, which is in a slightly different space from conventional projects. Aamir and SRK discussed Dunki as well. SRK spoke about how Hirani is a delight to work with, and it has been a career-best experience to be on a set as well managed as Dunki."

Well, time is the best medicine for them; there was a time when they were competitors, and today they are buddies. Clearly, all three Khans have aged well.