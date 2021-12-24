After being together for 15 years, and parted ways in July this year. There have been multiple reports about Aamir getting married for the third time. Reportedly, the actor is in a relationship with his co-star , and recently a picture of the two went viral. On social media, people started speculating that both the actors tied the knot secretly. So, are Aamir and Fatima a married couple now? Well, let us tell you the truth. Also Read - From Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl to Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan: These 6 celeb couples remained friends after break-up

The original picture had Aamir and Kiran. The two had posed for the paparazzi at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony. In the viral photo, Kiran’s face is replaced by Fatima’s face.

So, now it's clear that Aamir and Fatima are not married. After Dangal, the two actors were seen together on the big screen in YRF's Thugs Of Hindostan. While Dangal was a blockbuster, Thugs of Hindostan failed to make a mark at the box office.

During their separation, Aamir and Kiran in a statement had said, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey.”