Aamir Khan played the role of a perfect father at his daughter Ira Khan's most unusual wedding. The superstar daughter got married to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare and everything about their wedding was cool and funky. Only one man who was dressed appropriately for the perfect Indian wedding was the Bollywood superstar himself. The wedding videos and pictures of Ira Khan with her entire Khan family have been going viral on the internet. This video of the Laal Singh Chadha actor has grabbed a lot of eyeballs, where Aamir is seen holding his ex-wife Kiran Rao and planting a kiss on her cheeks in front of the media. The video has been creating quite a store on the internet and the netizens have drastic reactions to the same.

Watch the video of Aamir Khan lovingly giving a kiss to his ex-wife Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan has been facing flak for this gesture towards ex wife and netizens question him over his decision to mutually get divorced with her. One user commented, "Kaise family all are divorced...... if there is so much love between them why get separated?? ....... it's all Drama". Another user commented, "Yar itna hi payar hy to divorce kin di ye kya bat hy koi smjha sakta hy kya".

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation after 15 years of their marriage and mentioned of go parenting their son Azad Rao Khan. The official statement of Kiran and Aamir over their separation read," “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other".

Aamir and Kiran have been extremely cordial with each other even after their separation, proving exes can be friends

Watch the video of Ira Khan wedding.