If reports are anything to go by, Aamir Khan has joined a meditation camp in Kathmandu as you read this. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor jetted off to Kathmandu a couple of hours ago and has already joined the camp it seems. As per a report in ETimes, the actor is on a personal visit to Nepal wherein he has joined a ten-day vipassana meditation programme. An immigration officer reveals that Aamir Khan reached Kathmandu early morning on Sunday. The official states that Aamir was on board the Vistara Airlines which arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Aamir Khan to participate in a meditation programme

As per the report in the online entertainment news portal, Aamir Khan is at the Vipassana Meditation Centre in Budhanilkantha. It is located about 12 km away from Kathmandu city. A staff member from Vipassana Meditation Centre reveals that Aamir joined the 10-day mediation programme which began on Sunday. Aamir Khan has been keeping a low profile ever since his last release which is Laal Singh Chaddha alongside and . The film was a disaster at the box office. Since Aamir has taken a break from films and has been living his life away from the celluloid.

The meditation programme comes as no surprise since Aamir Khan has been attending events in and out of the city. He attended a wedding in Rajasthan and was spotted at the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai alongside his family. Aamir also attended Arpita Khan's Eid party and a conclave in Delhi.

Aamir Khan and his upcoming films

Well, the superstar is yet to announce his next project yet. However, there are rumours about the actor listening to scripts. Just a couple of days ago, reports surfaced stating that Aamir have been flying to and fro from Hyderabad. He has been meeting for the last four to five months. It is stated that Aamir has been considering Ghajini 2 as one of his projects. But for the time being everything has been kept under wraps. There are speculations of Aamir and reunited for a project as well. Salman recently gave Aamir his lucky bracelet and they posed for a picture as well. Aamir also attended Arpita's Eid bash.