Aamir Khan is busy preparing for his daughter, Ira Khan's wedding with Nupur Shikhare. Aamir's daughter is going to marry on 3rd January, as per reports. The superstar is one of the most loved stars in the country. He also has a huge fanbase abroad. The actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which was a complete dud at the box office. The actor had not been signing films for a while. It was just a couple of months ago, it seems, that Aamir Khan started listening to scripts and offers. It is said that the actor has signed a couple of films or is in talks for some movies. Apart from films and an impending wedding, Aamir has been taking up a couple of hobbies.

Here's what Aamir Khan is up to these days

As per a report in Etims, Aamir Khan has taken up a new hobby. Yep, it has been a lot of things in the past. He has worked on learning Marathi before and now, he has started singing. Yes, you read that right. While the Aati Kya Khandala from Rani Mukerji starrer Ghulam is still fresh in our minds, this time, Aamir Khan is taking a formal training in singing. Yes, you read that right. Aamir has devoted one hour every day to his singing lessons. He is religiously doing his riyaz and learning classical music from a classical musical teacher. Also Read - Salman Khan reveals three BEST FRIENDS from the industry, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan; Can you guess the third one?

If reports are anything to go by, Aamir Khan has been taking things lightly. It is said that for the last two years, the actor has been focussing on his personal life. He has been spending time with his family and his mother. The actor's mother was hospitalised once due to health issues. And at that time, the actor was by his mother's side. It is said that during these last two years, Aamir Khan also took up cooking. He has now become a decent cook. And despite that, Aamir has not forgotten his love for movies. Aamir is going to produce a new movie which will feature Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol. The movie is titled Lahore, 1947 and will have Rajkumar Santoshi directing it. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol says 'Time is a healer' while talking about changed equation with Shah Rukh Khan, bond with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan