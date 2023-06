Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are the two biggest Khans of Bollywood. They also share a great friendship bond but their friendship happened much later after their first film Andaz Apna Apna. Both didn’t click during the shoot of the 1994 film. Salman and Aamir became the best jodi after the comedy-drama flick. Their character Amar and Prem received much love and adulation but in reality they didn’t connect like their roles in the movie. The Laal Singh Chadha actor actually hated Bhaijaan. Also Read - Scoop: Karishma Tanna reveals people were skeptical about casting her; here's why Hansal Mehta didn’t step back [Exclusive]

Andaz Apna Apna has got the status of a cult classic movie and one of the factors is the portrayal of Amar and Prem. who played Amar couldn't get along with his co-star (Prem) during the film. Aamir Khan didn't fear confirming his liking towards Salman Khan. When Dangal actor graced 's show Koffee With Karan he went vocal about not liking his co-actor.

Aamir Khan revealed that he had a very bad experience working with Salman Khan. He didn't like and found him rude and inconsiderate. He further mentioned that over the years both met but after the experience of working on he chose to stay away from Bhaijaan. Despite the poor experience both happened to be good friends and that started when Aamir Khan was at his lowest and Salman Khan helped him.

The Thugs of Hindostan actor further praised the Tiger actor for walking in his life when he went through a rough time. He revealed that for about a year and a half, he was locked up in his house. He was on a downslide and that’s when he again bumped into him and Salman told him “I’m going to come over.” Aamir said when Salman Khan visited him they sat together, they began drinking, and something connected. As per Aamir, it began that way and grew into something more.

Aamir Khan also developed some changes in his behaviour toward his newfound friendship with Salman Khan. He said that he also eased off a lot of things. Aamir who was very uptight got mature. They later balanced off their lives in many ways and when they came together they struck a chord that grew into a friendship and a fondness.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan appeared together only in one film Andaz Apna Apna. They never happened to share the big screen for any other movies. Recently, Aamir Khan approached Salman Khan to play a titular role in his produced movie Campeons but things didn’t materialize.