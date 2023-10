Imran Khan has been slowly getting active again on social media. The Bollywood actor left movies and stayed away from the limelight since 2015. He was last seen in Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut. Talking about his recent social media activities, Imran recently shared a post about depression, insecurities and more. The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor's post on Instagram is going viral online. Also Read - When Ranbir Kapoor dismissed claims of being ‘insecure’ about Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and other contemporaries

Imran Khan talks about depression, insecurities in his Instagram post

Imran Khan shared three pictures on the photo-sharing app and penned a heartfelt and lengthy note with it. The Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu actor reveals he has always been the skinny type with a hypermetabolism wherein everything he consumed just burned out. Imran reveals during his late teens, his friends from college would go to the gym and work out to build biceps and add muscles. On the other hand, he would wear a size S shirt and it'll still be loose for him.

Imran pops up a trivia about his debut Bollywood movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sharing that he did not need to be muscular to be Jai Singh Rathore in the movie. However, he was convinced that he was too thin. Imran reveals that his 'too thin' frame is the reason why Jai would always be seen in two-layer clothing throughout the movie. But for his second movie, Kidnap, Imran did put in effort and started hitting the gym. He would work out earnestly and it thereafter became a part of his routine. However, before the filming began, Imran would still hear whether he would bulk up before the shoot and would be told that he still looked weak or that the lead heroine looked bigger in front of him.

Imran Khan talks about insecurities and public image

In the same post, Imran Khan shared that while he feels different right now, but at that time, he felt insecure and wanted a powerful, heroic physique and hence he tried very hard for the same. He shared his diet plan and also talked about having anabolic steroids. Imran takes a jibe at the same saying that people are not supposed to reveal such things as it breaks the illusion of a perfect hero image.

Aamir Khan's nephew, Imran also talked about battling depression in the recent years which led him to stop working out. He became skinnier than he was during that phase of his life. And then, he was photographed. His skinnier picture started the discussion about his well-being and also speculations about his drug abuse. Imran confesses feeling deeply ashamed and embarrassed about being seen. And hence, he retreated into his shell even more. But now, Imran is in a much better phase in his life. He is doing better but is still a tad bit jealous of the dudes with superhero muscles.

Check out Imran Khan's post here:

Fans relate to Imran Khan's lengthy post about depression and insecurities

The moment Imran posted about this, his fans started praising him for being so real and relatable. Imran's journey and thoughts resonated with his fans very well. Perhaps, that's why fans miss him on screens more. He was relatable. Meanwhile, Imran is working on his comeback.