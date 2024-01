Aamir Khan is one emotional father and we have witnessed it time and again. He is a family man, despite all the ups and downs one thing he has managed to keep his family together. And she’s the wedding festivities of his elder daughter Ira Khan, Aamir Khan admits he is going to cry a lot. Calling himself an emotional person, Aamir in his latest interaction with News 18 mentioned how he is going to react to daughter Ira Khan's bidaai. " On that day, I am going to cry a lot. My family has already started discussing ki bhai Aamir ko sambhalna uss din (Take care of Aamir that day). I am a very emotional person. I can control neither my tears nor my laughter. As the day nears, my emotions will only intensify. I am looking forward to it, as it will be a special moment". Also Read - Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Haldi ceremony: Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao wear Navvari saree for the pre-wedding rituals

For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding venue is all decked up for their big day [Watch video]

Aamir Khan lauds would be son in Nupur Shikhar for supporting his daughter Ira Khan during her depression time Also Read - Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and fiance Nupur Shikhare to host grand Bollywood reception in Mumbai post wedding?

Trending Now

Aamir Khan even hails his would be son in law and admitted that it may sound filmy but Nupur is now like his son. Lauding him for being the perfect guy for his daughter, Aamir reveals," He is a lovely boy. When Ira was suffering from depression, he stood by her side and supported her. He has supported her emotionally. I am happy that she has selected him".

Watch the video of Aamir Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Watch the video of Ira Khan's wedding preparations.

Adding further he mentioned, " They are well-connected, they really look after each other and they care for each other. It may sound filmy, but he is like my son now. He is genuinely such a nice boy that we feel he is a part of the family." Aamir Khan was just spotted in the town in his coolest and comfortable avatar and fans want to him dress up and attend the haldi function of his daughter Ira Khan.