It's been almost three years, we haven't seen Mr. Perfectionist on the silver screen as his last release Thugs of Hindostan released in Diwali 2018. While his anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha was scheduled to release in December 2019, it got postponed by a year due to the pandemic crisis of COVID 19. And now, when fans were cheering with the news of theatres reopening in the Maharashtra state, the makers Aamir Khan's film announced the delay and new release date, which will disappoint the fans. Also Read - Love Story box office collection day 1: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer becomes the biggest opener for an Indian movie post the COVID-19 second wave

The comedy drama also starring , will release on Valentine's Day 2022, which is February 14. The makers shared a note, which reads, “We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from 22nd Oct. Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine’s Day, 2022.” Also Read - Here's why Nagarjuna became emotional for his son Naga Chaitanya when he hosted dinner for his Laal Singh Chaddha co-actor Aamir Khan

Talking about the film, it is inspired by ' blockbuster , which was based on a 1986 novel by the same name, written by Winston Groom. Tom Hanks played the lead character alongside Robert Wright and Gary Sinise. The movie received several accolades and was the biggest hit of that year. Forrest Gump swept the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects and Best Film Editing. Meanwhile, Hanks was applauded for his performance with a Best Actor Oscar award. The movie also performed well at the Golden Globes, People’s Choice Awards, and Young Artist Awards. It is written by and directed by helmer Advait Chandan. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Naga Chaitanya breaks his silence on divorce rumours with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali’s release date out and more