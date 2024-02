The team behind Laapataa Ladies, including Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and the talented cast members, are thrilled to host a special screening in Delhi on the 19th of February. The film, eagerly anticipated by movie lovers, has already stirred interest with its compelling trailer and is set to charm audiences from the 1st of March, 2024. The film's creators are leaving no stone unturned ahead of its release. Screenings have taken place in various cities across India, like Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, and Bangalore. Now, Delhi gets its chance to preview this exciting venture. Also Read - Not Kiran Rao but THIS creative genius discovered Laapataa Ladies

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Watch the video trailer of Laapataa Ladies here



Laapataa Ladies' screenings get positive response Also Read - Aamir Khan relives his 3 Idiots days as he visits IIM Bangalore with Kiran Rao and Laapataa Ladies team

The positive feedback from earlier screenings is a testament to the masterful direction of Kiran Rao and the stellar performances by the likes of Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav. Produced jointly by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions and presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies promises nothing short of brilliance. Inspired by an award-winning tale penned by Biplab Goswami, the film effortlessly weaves humour and entertainment. The screenplay created by Sneha Desai, augmented by dialogues from Divyanidhi Sharma, sets the stage for a memorable movie experience. Also Read - Kiran Rao reveals Laal Singh Chaddha failure deeply affected Aamir Khan; ‘It was his dream project’

Trending Now

The anticipation climbs as the release date nears, and with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attending Delhi's special screening, it just adds to the electrifying atmosphere. Expect Laapataa Ladies to be a delightful ride of laughter, emotions, and top-notch performances that capture the director's vision.

Movie team invites fans to Delhi screening

So, save the date – 1st March 2024, for the release of Laapataa Ladies. Join in for a laughter-infused journey along with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and the entire talented cast. Keep an eye on the updates, and remember, the special Delhi screening is on 19th February! You wouldn't want to miss the chance to hear from the team about their experiences crafting this much-anticipated film!