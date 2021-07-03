Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce: Social media erupts with some nasty reactions on the shocking news — read tweets

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are headed for a divorce. This is indeed a shocking news as the couple have had a stable marriage for more than 15 years now. But it seems like things were going downhill since a while now. The statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other (sic)." Also Read - Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: Throwback to the time when the superstar revealed how a phone call made him realise that Kiran is the 'One'

The couple met two years after his divorce from his first wife, Reena Dutta. They had split due to lack of compatibility and irreconcilable differences. This is how social media is reacting to this shocking news from the industry. Also Read - Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's divorce: A look at their beautiful love story that seemed 'JUST PERFECT'

First Reena Dutta then Kiran Rao. It's #AamirKhan today, it will be Saif tomorrow. They are just working towards the agenda with the same storyline. Fool are those who falls in the trap !#lovejihaad — TRIPPY ?????? (@trippyindian_) July 3, 2021

Why is someone's personal life in news?!?!

Why give a joint statement to media?

Where is this world heading?? ? #AamirKhan https://t.co/1xPOYfXd8F — SVDK (@svdk_vish) July 3, 2021

Indian society forces you to continue unhappy marriage. Lot of unhappy people around continue because they don’t have any option. #AamirKhan #KiranRao — Uday Dere (@udaydere) July 3, 2021

The note further read, "We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap." Also Read - Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce after '15 beautiful years' of marriage - read deets