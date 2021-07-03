Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: Throwback to the time when the superstar revealed how a phone call made him realise that Kiran is the 'One'

Aamir Khan was married to his childhood sweetheart, Reena Dutta for 16 long years. But the marriage ended in 2002. It seems they were bickering a great deal for some time, and they ended it due to incompatibility. Unlike what many people believe, they did not start dating during the making of Lagaan. Nor was there a third woman angle in his relationship with Reena. In an interview to a Chinese news channel, he had spilled the beans on his marriage. He told the channel, "I met her when I was doing Lagaan, she was one of the ADs of that film. But at that time we were not in a relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. After my separation and divorce, after some time I met her again." Also Read - Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's divorce: A look at their beautiful love story that seemed 'JUST PERFECT'
Post his divorce, the actor felt very low and traumatized. He spoke about how a phone call from Kiran Rao uplifted his mood. He told the channel, "In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her for half an hour. When I put the phone down, I said, 'My God, I am so happy when I talk to her.' It struck me in that instant." Also Read - Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce after '15 beautiful years' of marriage - read deets
Aamir Khan revealed that they began dating after that. He told the channel, "Then we began dating, we began seeing each other. We lived together for a year or year and a half before we got married. I can never imagine my life without Kiran as my partner. I feel very blessed and I feel very grateful for it." Kiran Rao and he have a son, Azad whom they have said they will co-parent. The statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other (sic)." Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and other Bollywood stars who rejected hit film offers as they wanted to play other characters
