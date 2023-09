Aamir Khan, who is on sabbatical after his last release, Laal Singh Chaddha, was spotted in town along with his first ex-wife, Reena Dutta, and grabbed eyeballs. The superstar, who had made an appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, had mentioned how he wants to spend time with his family, and while being so engrossed with his work, he couldn't focus on family time and now wants to make the most of it. It seems like Aamir Khan is living by his words. Aamir Khan indeed missed to be with his family and right now he is making the most of it. Also Read - Aamir Khan ready to entertain fans after Laal Singh Chaddha debacle and self-imposed break, check lineup

Watch the video of Aamir Khan reuniting with his ex-wife Reena Dutta, as they make a public appearance together and raise eyebrows.

Take a look at the drastic reactions on the internet after seeing Aamir Khan make a public appearance with his ex-wife, Reena Dutta.

One user commented, "Inlogo ka badhiya hai na shadi maayane rakhti hai na hi bf gf ka relationship maayne rakhta hai jb tk chl rha hai to ok jb toot gya To aur bi baat karenge yha kisi ka breakup ho jaye to muh bi dekhna ni pasand karenge .. inki ajb hi life hai samjh se bahar". Another user said, "Till he finds no 3, no 1 aur no 2 ke saath timepass !".

Aamir Khan, who has always mentioned being cordial with his ex-wives and how he still keeps in contact with them, be it Reena or Kiran, is now grabbing headlines for his latest appearance with his ex-wife Reema, as superstar fans are lauding him for being so chivalrous with her. While netizens have a drastic reaction to Aamir Khan's appearance with his ex-wife Reena and do not understand why he got separated from them if they are still friends.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's first son, Junaid Khan, is all set to make his Bollywood debut, and papa is his strongest mentor, so they are making these public appearances together, as the people on the internet assume. While talking about Aamir Khan's comeback film, the superstar is reportedly working on a big-budget Laapataa Ladies and Champeones remake. We wonder what's in store for Aamir Khan's fans.