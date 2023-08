As Fatima Sana Shaikh's career continues to blossom, she remains grounded and grateful for the opportunities she has received. Her journey from humble beginnings to making a mark in the industry serves as an inspiration for many aspiring actors. She recently shared insights about her favorite actors in Bollywood. The actress, known for her debut in Aamir Khan's Dangal, expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan while also acknowledging Aamir Khan's unique contribution to the industry. Also Read - Is Fatima Sana Shaikh Kartik Aaryan’s heroine in Aashiqui 3 helmed by Anurag Basu?

The actress revealed that she is a Shah Rukh Khan fan during the interaction she had with Humans of Cinema. She said, "I am a Shah Rukh Khan fan, but I feel Aamir Khan has given us a lot of films like Rang De Basanti, PK, Peepli Live - all of these films are so different,." Also Read - When Aamir Khan put his life in danger by taking a strong stand to NOT attend an underworld don's party

Fatima also debunked the common notion that actors lead lavish lifestyles and reside in grand houses. She reflected on her humble beginnings, sharing that she comes from a very low-middle-class family. Her family used to live in a 1RK on the ground floor, which was essentially a parking basement turned into a home. The journey from such a place to living in a rented house has been a process she is genuinely proud of. Also Read - Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares pictures of her chilling with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Kiran Rao; netizens call Dangal actress superstar’s third wife

Trending Now

She further emphasized that her struggles and achievements continue, stating, "At least I have crossed the milestones which I wanted to while I was struggling, and I am still struggling. This process never stops, and the struggle never ends."

Fatima acknowledged the reality that people adapt according to their needs and wants, and one has to work for survival. Luxury and financial security often enable actors to choose roles that bring them joy, but sometimes that choice isn't available.

Switching gears to her work, Fatima will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film, Sam Bahadur, where Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Fatima praised Vicky as the best actor of this generation and enjoyed working with him.