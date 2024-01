Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta, tied the knot with the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The young lady had an intimate wedding with friends and family around. Nupur Shikhare who is a celebrity fitness trainer ran 8 kilometers to reach the wedding venue. They had a registered marriage. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Junaid Khan, Azad Rao, Reena Dutta and many others were present. Among the guest list were Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani who share a good bond with Aamir Khan. A video of them arriving at the wedding location has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Aamir Khan gives ex-wife Kiran Rao a kiss at daughter Ira Khan's wedding; netizens have drastic reactions

In the video, we see Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao personally receiving Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Mukesh Ambani gave a tight hug to Aamir Khan and congratulated him for daughter's wedding. Then we see Aamir Khan giving a hug to Nita Ambani who is dressed in a beautiful saree. Also Read - Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare are now married: Aamir Khan, Reena beam with joy [Watch wedding video]

Megastar #AamirKhan welcomes Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani on daughter #IraKhan's marriage pic.twitter.com/hX6CFo18ot — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) January 3, 2024

There are several pictures and videos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding that are ruling social media. From the groom's hatke entry to Ira Khan's wedding attire, everything is being discussed. There is a video that also shows Aamir Khan kissing ex-wife Kiran Rao on the cheeks. Netizens have given a drastic reaction to it. A video of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao dancing at the party has also gone viral. After the wedding, Aamir Khan also posed with the bride and the groom for the paparazzi.

It was during the lockdown that Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare met each other. The celebrity fitness trainer was training Aamir Khan then. Ira Khan was living with her father then. As they met, love blossomed between the two. They soon received blessings from their families and they made their relationship Insta official in 2021. Since then, Ira and Nupur have been sharing sweet pictures with each other on social media. And now they are Mr and Mrs. Their wedding festivities last for two days with haldi ceremony and more. We congratulate the couple and wish them a happily ever after.