Aamir Khan plans to reunite Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan for a film helmed by AR Murugadoss [Read Deets]

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are going to reunite again in the movies. It's not a cameo in Pathaan or Tiger 3. And it's not even the Yash Raj Film but a film helmed by AR Murugadoss. Yes, you read that right. And Aamir Khan seems to have played a pivotal role in bringing together the two superstars of the country. However, things are just in the initial stages of development.

Aamir Khan to reunite Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan

As per Box Office Worldwide, a very hush-hush meeting happened between SRK and Salman alongside AR Murugadoss recently. Both the actors were given the script idea and liked it. However, a detailed script discussion will happen at a later date. The report also states that Aamir Khan had been present during the meeting too. In fact, AR Murugadoss had approached Aamir with the thought of bringing two superstars together. And Aamir Khan instantly set it up.

Salman-Shah Rukh to collaborate with AR Murugadoss

Though the script narration and the signing of the film are yet to be done, the report adds that all of the formalities might be done in the coming weeks. It is likely that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will lock the second half of the next year for the AR Murugadoss film. The south superstar director is known for films like Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier is never Off-duty, , Spyder, and Sarkar to name a few.

Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movies

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 3, the latter stars in the lead. He has cameo appearances in Ved Bhau and GodFather. Salman has an extended cameo in SRK's Pathaan. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathaan helmed by Siddharth Aanand. The film also stars and . He also has Dunki and Jawan, helmed by and Atlee, respectively.