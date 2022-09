Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has failed miserably at the Indian box office. So when an apology video seeking forgiveness was posted on Aamir's production house's social media pages, everyone was quick to reach two conclusions. One, it is Aamir apologising for the huge losses, two, that the account is hacked. The video post has been going viral and how. But the truth is far from what is being speculated. The post comes on the occasion of Samvatsari or forgiveness day which is observed annually in the middle of August and September and is a major festival marked by the Jain community to seek forgiveness. Also Read - After Laal Singh Chaddha failure, Aamir Khan spotted at San Francisco; says 'I am just walking around' as he runs into a fan

The clip on 's production house page starts with 'Michami Dukkadam' and goes to say that we all are humans and humans do make mistakes. However, the post was deleted, almost one day later of being posted, and we wonder what fuelled that decision. We tried reaching out to Aamir's team but they were unavailable for comment. As for Aamir Khan, he has taken a break from films and was spotted roaming the streets of San Francisco.

There have been reports that the superstar is now taking a longer than usual break after the disastrous box office performance of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film which has a budget of a whopping Rs 180 crore, it had ended its run at Rs 60 crore.

There are also reports that Aamir and Viacom 18 are at loggerheads post the disaster and the superstar is now shouldering a loss of Rs 100 crore as a result. Well, the Bollywood box office spell seems to be unending. After , Aamir has failed to lift the gloom. Now all eyes are on , 's , and Hrithik Roshan Vikram Vedha.