Aamir Khan has been taking a break from movies after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha. The Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya starrer movie based on Forrest Gump tanked at the box office. And Aamir Khan put himself on a self-imposed break, to reflect on his work and future plan of action. In the meantime, the Talaash: The Answer Lies Within actor had been attending parties, weddings and Bollywood movie screenings, etc. Aamir was recently seen at Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 success bash. And now, Aamir is all ready and set to entertain fans once again. He has been in the buzz for a while now and all for his upcoming movies. Aamir allegedly has not one or two but 6 films in the pipeline. Let's check out the lineup...

Aamir Khan to star in Campeones remake with Farhan Akhtar

The most talked about project of Aamir Khan after Laal Singh Chaddha has been a remake of Campeones, that is Champions, a Spanish sports comedy-drama film. It has been said that Farhan Akhtar will be seen joining hands with Aamir on this one. As per reports, RS Prasanna will serve as the director. Sony Picture Productions will handle the production of the movie. Though an official announcement has not been made, the buzz around the remake is quite high. The schedule is said to be 70 days and the movie is apparently locked for Christmas 2024 release.

Aamir Khan to reunite with Rajkumar Santoshi after 3 decades?

The latest buzz in entertainment news is that Aamir Khan is going to reunite with Rajkumar Santoshi, the director of Andaaz Apna Apna. The title of the movie has not been confirmed yet. But there are reports stating that it's gonna be a family entertainer movie. Aamir will first work on Champions remake and then begin work on Santoshi's film. It might be around mid-2024. And the release could go to 2025.

Aamir Khan to reunite with director Rajkumar Hirani

Apart from Rajkumar Santoshi, Aamir will reportedly reunite with Raju Hirani. He worked with Aamir in PK and 3 Idiots. Right now, Hirani is busy working on Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan and might work with Aamir next. The actor-director duo are extremely fond of each other and have been wanting to collaborate with each other for a long time. It seems they have finally found a story to tell. As per reports, it is going to be a biopic on Lala Amarnath. If Aamir passes up the offer, Ranbir Kapoor might be offered the role. The discussion on this one is at a pretty nascent stage right now, but it looks promising.

Aamir Khan to produce a biopic on Advocate Ujjwal Nikam

Aamir Khan also has a script on lawyer Ujjwal Nikam who is a special public prosecutor and has worked on prominent murder and terrorism cases which include the 1993 Bombay bombings, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, the Pramod Mahajan murder case, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, 2013 Mumbai gang rape case and 2016 Kopardi rape and murder case. Aamir will reportedly produce the biopic. It is said that he might also star in the biopic. However, the actor is not keen on it.

Aamir Khan planning Ghajini 2?

There have been rumours about Aamir meeting Allu Aravind for a movie narration. Rumours flew high about Aamir making a sequel of Ghajini. The 2008 movie starring Aamir and Asin was a huge blockbuster. However, these are just rumours.

Aamir Khan is in talks for Thalapathy 68 or Thani Oruvan 2?

After Shah Rukh Khan with Jawan, Aamir Khan seems to be moving South as well. He met with a few writers and directors as per reports. Talks in the industry state that Aamir might star in Thalapathy 68 which is being helmed by Venkat Prabhu or in Thani Oruvan 2 which has Jayam Ravi in it. It is said that Aamir has reportedly been approached to play the lead antagonist in either of the films. However, nothing is confirmed.

There has been buzz about a VFX-heavy film as well but it is still burgeoning. Apart from these titles and projects, it is said that Aamir Khan is also producing a few films. He is also looking forward to launching his son, Junaid Khan in the industry.