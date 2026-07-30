Aamir Khan receives THREAT calls, voice notes from Lawrence Bishnoi? Police trace Sweden VPN in probe

Read ahead to know all about Bollywood actor Aamir Khan receiving threat calls and voice notes. While the police are investigating this, the man sending these threats is claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Aamir Khan receives threat calls, voice notes from Lawrence Bishnoi

Actor Aamir Khan is back to making headlines, but this time it’s for threats that he is receiving. This news comes weeks after Aamir had previously received threats by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threatening calls and an audio message sent to Bollywood actor Aamir Khan have been traced to IP addresses in Sweden and Canada. The police said the threats are using jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s name. Many Bollywood stars have been sent threats by the Bishnoi gang over the years. Let’s dive in to find out more about actor Aamir Khan receiving threat calls and voice notes.

Aamir Khan receives threat calls, voice notes

With Aamir Khan allegedly receiving threats from the Bishnoi gang, fans are really worried about the actor. According to the police, these threats are made using jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s name. The threats were issued using Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls. As of now, the police are looking into the matter and have even written to the platforms and the countries to get more details.

These threats started after Aamir Khan got married for teh third time to, now wife, Gauri Spratt. The audio message that was sent to Khan has been issued by a man claiming to be Arzoo Bishnoi, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Through the voice note threat, he has accused Khan of promoting love jihad through his marriages to Hindu women. Before being married to Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan used to be hitched with Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta earlier.

Through his voice note, Arzoo Bhishnoi was sending the actor direct threats to warn him about his acts. ding goes on to issue a direct threat: “Jald hi inki saanse daba di jayengi”. The speaker then claims that the Bishnoi gang will stage such an attack that Khan and those associated with him will think a hundred times before repeating such actions.

While Khan has not lodged a formal complaint so far, the police have stepped up security outside his house in Pali Hill in Bandra. The actor was also not in India and has returned recently. This latest development comes amid a series of threats issued in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang to several prominent figures from the Hindi film industry.

This year alone, members of the Bishnoi gang have sent a wave of havoc in Bollywood. After tormenting Salman Khan for years on end, filmmaker Rohit Shetty faced threats from the gang this year. They also fired rounds at the first floor of the filmmaker’s nine-storey house in Juhu.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

