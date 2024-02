Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and the cast of Laapataa Ladies recently interacted with the students of IIM Bangalore, creating a buzz among the audience. The trailer and songs of the film, DoubtWa and Sajni, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, have received immense love from the audiences. The film is set to release on March 1st, 2024, and is eagerly awaited by fans. Also Read - Kiran Rao finally opens up on her divorce with Aamir Khan; says 'We just wanted to redefine our relationship'

As the release day approaches, the makers have been organizing screenings for students in various cities. Following the successful screenings in Sehore and Jaipur, the team recently held a screening at Cinepolis Bangalore. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and the lead cast members Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav were present at the screening, further increasing the excitement among the audience. Also Read - Kiran Rao reveals Laal Singh Chaddha failure deeply affected Aamir Khan; ‘It was his dream project’

After the screening, the team visited IIM Bangalore, a place where Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani had shot their blockbuster film 3 Idiots. During their visit, Aamir Khan and the team of Laapataa Ladies had an interactive session with the students of the college.

The anticipation for the film is growing with each passing day, and fans are eager to see what director Kiran Rao has in store this time. Laapataa Ladies promises to take the audience into an entertaining and humorous world.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film is a joint production of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. It features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. The screenplay and dialogue have been written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues penned by Divyanidhi Sharma. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.