Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his Laal Singh Chaddha and there has been a constant debate over whether this big-budget film will be able to match up to the box office collections of South films or not. Of late, Bollywood films have been suffering tough competition from South films. RRR, KGF 2, and others did phenomenally well at the box office while Shamshera, Gangubai Kathiawadi and others struggled at BO. Now, all eyes are on Laal Singh Chaddha. But before its release filmmaker, Karan Johar blamed Aamir Khan for the Bollywood films suffering.

On the show Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar stated that it was Aamir Khan who brought about a change in the kind of films that were being made by Bollywood. He spoke about films like , , and others. Karan asked Aamir, "Is there a shift that's happened in our movies recently in terms of like there's a tonality that KGF has or Pushpa has that actually Hindi cinema used to have. We actually let go of it and you're responsible for it."

Over this, Aamir Khan stated that films should be able to touch audiences hearts. "No you're wrong. Those were all heartland films. Those movies had emotions. They reach the common man. It's something that you will emotionally connect to. is a very emotional film. It touches the people at grassroots," he said.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had spoken about South Indian films doing much better than Bollywood films on Koffee With Karan 7. He mentioned that stars in Bollywood are not open to doing multi-starrer or a two-hero film and that needs to change.