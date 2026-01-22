Aamir Khan REVEALS big step in relationship with Gauri Spratt: ‘I’m already…’

Aamir Khan recently revealed that he has moved in with his wife Gauri Spratt. Here is what he said about his relationship with his girlfriend.

Aamir Khan’s personal life has always been in the news. On his 60th birthday, the Bollywood superstar introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media after dating for 18 months. Soon after the duo’s old video with Aamir’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao from Irffan Pathan’s anniversary party went viral, which hinted at their close bond. Aamir and Gauri have been dating for the past two years, and now they are all set to take the next step in their relationship. Aamir and Gauri have moved in together into a new house, which is reportedly not far from Khan’s family.

Aamir Khan on moving in with Gauri Spratt

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan opened up about moving in with Gauri Spratt. He said, “This is happening right in the middle of my production Happy Patel being released. So, it’s madness. Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along.”

After divorcing Kiran Rao in 2021, Aamir Khan fell in love with Gauri Spratt. They first met 25 years ago but lost touch. They reconnected two years before Aamir’s 60th birthday after a chance meeting facilitated by Aamir’s cousin Nuzhat, and fell in love.

Aamir Khan was recently seen in a cameo appearance in Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which was produced by him. The film also features Imran Khan, Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Mithila Palkar and Vishwanath Kulkarni in key roles. It was released in theatres on January 16, 2026.

Khan’s next production venture is Ek Din, which stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The movie is slated to be released in theatres on May 1, 2026. The much-anticipated film has been directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. It is a love story, which has been shot in Japan. The film was wrapped up in March 2024. The soundtrack of Ek Din is composed by Ram Sampath, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil. It marks the third film of Aamir Khan’s elder son, Junaid Khan after Maharaj and Loveyapa.

