Aamir Khan REVEALS he had decided to quit film industry; here's how his ex-wife Kiran Rao and kids reacted

had recently expressed his regret of taking his family for granted while he was busy winning the hearts of the audience. In July last year, Aamir and announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage. On Saturday, the actor opened up about his introspecting his life decisions in the past couple of years. He revealed that he felt so bad being away from his family for so many years that he had decided to quit film industry to make up for the lost time.

"I don't know what my children want, and that's a big problem. When I realised my mistake, I got very angry with myself and even at the cinema. I thought cinema created the difference between me and my family. So, I had quit acting. I have told my family that I won't do any more films. Neither I will act nor will produce," Aamir said at the ABP Ideas of India event in Mumbai.

He further added, "I thought to announce my retirement, but then I assumed that people would consider it as a marketing gimmick for Laal Singh Chadha, so I decided to say silent. My films take a gap of 3-4 years, so after Laal Singh Chaddha, no one will be bothered for the next 3-4 years, and I can quietly take a backseat."

Aamir said that his ex-wife Kiran Rao broke down after hearing his decision to quit the film industry. A teary-eyed Kiran and kids Ira and Azad consoled Aamir and asked him to reconsider his decision. "My kids and Kiran ji told me that I am wrong. My kids said that I'm an extreme person, and it's better if I find a balance between personal and professional life. Kiran helped me a lot in this phase. She started crying after hearing my decision. Kiran told me that I have a liking for cinema, and she cannot imagine me without cinema. So, she was not in the favor of my decision," he said.

Aamir, who was last seen in his 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan, will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of ' 1994 American film .