Aamir Khan’s elder son Junaid Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Pritam Pyaare, and his stunning transformation has left fans amazed. Junaid is unlike other star kids. And the boy's simplicity often wins hearts. But sometimes his introverted nature leaves the superstar father worried about him. In his latest conversation, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor praised his elder son and mentioned that his extremely nice nature leaves him scared while he gives insight into his personality. Also Read - Aamir Khan CONFIRMS daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding date; has THIS to say about son-in-law

Aamir said, "Actually, he is very introvert. Junaid jo hai aapne shayad uski photo bhi nahi dekhi hogi. Bohot saare log bolte hain ki humne aapke bete ka chehra hi nahi dekha. He is very shy. Woh zyada bahar nahi jata, woh alag kisam ka banda hai. Jaise ke abhi woh 30 saal ka hai, aur matlab bachpan se jaise har parents chahate hain ki woh apne bacho ke liye behtar se behtar cheez karein, toh main chaha raha tha ki mein uske liye jab woh school jaye, kahin bhi ghumne jaaye toh mein gaadi le loon." Also Read - Aamir Khan trips while leaving a party, fans come to his defence as netizens call him 'drunk'

Aamir Khan added that Junaid hasn't allowed him to buy a car for him, and he only travels with public transport. The super even added that Junaid prefers a local state bus or train to travel across the cities and not a flight. Recently, his son had gone to Bangalore for a wedding, and Aamir remembered how he didn't take a flight and travelled in an overnight bus. "He is a very independent person; he likes to live life in his own way, and I am very proud of him because he wants to be a self-made person. Toh woh khud apne aap har cheez karta hai, woh theatre karta hai, pichle chaar paanch saal se." Aamir Khan mentioned how he is proud to have a son like him. Also Read - Jisne Lahore Nahi Dekha: Is this the title of Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan film with strong Pakistani angle?

Trending Now

Aamir Khan's cameo in Pritam Pyaare

It is reported that Aamir Khan will be seen making a guest appearance in his son's debut film, and indeed, fans cannot wait to see this father-son duo enthralled on the big screen. "Junaid is now entering Bollywood as a producer like my father. With a new director and new team. I am happy with his work. I am doing a cameo in his movie for five minute". Aamir has also turned co producer of Junaid's debut film