Kiran Rao has made many revelations about her divorce with Aamir Khan. She shared that they lived together in the same building, and were working partners. Kiran Rao said that even Reena Dutta lived nearby. It seems the whole family has dinner together every Monday. Kiran Rao said that she is still very emotionally connected to Aamir Khan and felt terrible when Laal Singh Chaddha tanked so badly. At the ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit, Aamir Khan spoke candidly about his divorce. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut claims biggies from Bollywood are involved in illegal stuff; wants them to be exposed by the government

Aamir Khan asked Kiran Rao for feedback on being a good husband

He said that he once Kiran Rao what he lacked as a husband and how could he improve on being better if he ever married the third time round. Aamir Khan was married for a long time to Reena Dutta. He has two kids Ira and Junaid from her. In 2005, he tied the knot with Kiran Rao. They had met on the sets of Lagaan one of the defining movies of his career. Also Read - Kiran Rao calls her divorce with Aamir Khan unusual; reveals why she still stays in the same building along with the superstar

He said that Kiran Rao literally made him write down points. She said that he talks a lot, and does not let anyone else speak. She said he is always stuck on his own point. She said he jotted down around 15 to 20 pointers. Kiran Rao who was seated besides him said that he asked so she gave him the list. Also Read - Aamir Khan's co-star Millimeter from 3 Idiots is now a grown-up; netizens say, 'Millimeter has become centimeter'

Aamir Khan and his link-up with Fatima Sana Shaikh

Aamir Khan has been linked to Fatima Sana Shaikh for a long time. The actress said the gossip was ridiculous and hurtful. It is a known fact that she is very close to Ira Khan. However, she was missing from the wedding celebrations of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. In between, pics of her playing pickle ball with Aamir Khan had gone viral. Kiran Rao is making a comeback as a director 12 years after Dhobi Ghaat. Her film Laapataa Ladies is coming soon. It is set in Madhya Pradesh and stars Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta along with Sparsh Srivastava.