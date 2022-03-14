Aamir Khan REVEALS the reason behind his divorce with Kiran Rao: 'I got so busy with films that I forgot...'

It came as a shock when and announced their divorce in July last year. The estranged couple parted ways after 15 years of marriage. They have a son together and decided to co-parent Azad who was born in 2011 through surrogacy. On the occasion of his 57th birthday, Aamir revealed the reason behind his divorce with his wife. He regrets taking his family for granted while he was busy winning the hearts of the audience. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Here’s what Aamir Khan has to say about the film

"Somewhere I didn't shoulder my responsibilities. I would start with my parents, my siblings, my first wife - Reena ji, Kiran ji, Reena's parents, Kiran's parents, my children, all these people I am talking about are my close ones. When I was 18, when I joined the film industry, I got so absorbed, I wanted to learn so much, I wanted to do so much that I somewhere — today I realise — people who were close to me, I couldn't give them time the way I wanted to," Aamir told News18.

He further added, "I have given all my time to my work and I made that relationship very strong. I thought my family was with me anyway. I just wanted to win the hearts of the audience at the time. And, I got completely lost, so much so that I forgot my family was waiting for me."

Talking about not being there for his daughter Ira Khan who earlier spoke about suffering from depression, Aamir said, "It’s my biggest mistake (not being able to spend enough time with kids). But I won’t blame my profession for it. Today, Ira is 23 but when she was 4-5, I wasn’t there for her. I was busy with films. Every kid needs their parents because when you are a child you have your own fears and hopes. But when she needed me the most, I wasn’t by her side to hold her hand when she would get scared. And, I know that moment will never come back."

"In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives -- no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," read the statement issued by Aamir and Kiran on their separation.

Aamir and Kiran, who had been an assistant director to on the set of , got married in 2005.