Aamir Khan who was away from the limelight for some time seems to be back in form. The superstar has been promoting Laapaata Ladies all over India with Kiran Rao. He was also seen dancing on stage with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at the pre-wedding soiree of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Kiran Rao also attended the functions in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Fans got to see the three Khans on stage after a long time. From the iconic towel dance to 90s numbers, this was one gala show for all the Bollywood fans in the house. People joked that while no producer would dare to cast the three given their fees, the Ambanis always make it possible. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani wipes a tear seeing Radhika Merchant and his son; Nita Ambani holds him [Watch Video]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Aamir Khan answers trolls in a live session on Instagram

Aamir Khan coolly answered a fan who took a jibe at him for dancing with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at the sangeet night. He said that he danced his heart out at the wedding of his daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. He said he danced at the functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as Mukesh Ambani is a very dear friend of his. He said in his Instagram session, "Nita, Mukesh and their kids are like family for me. Main bhi unki shaadi mein nachta hu, woh bhi meri shadi mein naachte hain." The Ambani couple had attended the gala reception of Ira Khan held in Mumbai. Also Read - Aaradhya Bachchan's latest appearance sparks off thirst tweets; netizens demand POCSO Act against commenters

Aamir Khan spoke about why he is not doing a film like Pathaan

A fan asked him why is he not doing big action movies like Pathaan. He said that Shah Rukh Khan is always making those films, and he is doing ones like Laapataa Ladies. He said fans should watch his latest production. As per a report in Zoom, none of the three Khans charged a paisa for dancing at the function. They were happy for Mukesh and Nita Ambani and hence did an impromptu gig for them. Given the kind of money the Ambanis spent to give all the guests a memorable weekend, it would be considered graceless to ask for money there. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Maria Goretti expresses displeasure at pic of Ivanka Trump posing with elephant for THIS reason