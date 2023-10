Aamir Khan is making headlines once again and it's related to Fatima Sana Shaikh. The superstar who is often linked with his Dangal co star has reportedly roped in her for his next production film as a leading lady. And this news has been spreading like wildfire on the Internet, and netizens have drastic reactions due to obvious reasons. Aamir Khan who is on a sabbatical after the debacle of his last release Laal Singh Chaddha has finalised Fatima in his next production film helmed by Advait Chauhan who was also the director of Secret Superstar. Also Read - Hukus Bukus star Darsheel Safary on his bond with Aamir Khan; reveals if he's a part of Sitaare Zameen Par [Exclusive]

After Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh bags one more Aamir Khan production

As per reports in Pinkvilla, it seems that Advait Chandan, who directed Aamir's Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha, has been brought on board to direct the movie. The narration took place earlier this month, and things are progressing smoothly. A source told the portal, "Advait is fine-tuning the script, with production expected to commence in the first quarter of next year." Aamir and Fatima's off screen camaraderie often becomes the talk of the town. Few months back, social began talking when a video of them playing pickleball together came to the fore. People became curious if the rumours of him marrying her were indeed true.

Fatima Sana Shaikh on link up with Aamir Khan

Linkup with the superstar used to affect the actress earlier. She had even addressed the rumours and said," Earlier, I used to get affected. I'd feel bad. Because I've never dealt with anything of this sort at such a large level. A bunch of strangers, whom I've never met, are writing things about me. They don't even know if there's any truth to it. People reading it assume that I'm 'not a good person'. You feel like telling that person, Ask me, and I'll give you an answer." It disturbs me because I don't want people to assume the wrong things. But I've learned to ignore it. Yet, there are some days when I do get affected".

Aamir Khan is going to make a comeback with Champion reportedly.