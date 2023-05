Aamir Khan is right now having the time of his life, which he never had over the long years. He is spending time with himself and will only do a film when emotionally ready, but he is definitely extending his support to other follow-mates in the industry. Like last evening, the superstar was present to support a film called Carry On Jatta 3, where Kapil Sharma too was present, and they made the evening with their funny banter with the guests present there and the media. At the trailer launch of the Punjabi film, Aamir spoke highly about Kapil Sharma and how he loves watching his show every evening and has now become a fan of him, but he has one complaint: he wasn't yet invited on his show. Also Read - Is Aamir Khan taking a cue from Shah Rukh Khan? Actor reveals he will do film when emotionally ready

Aamir Khan at the event, said," I called Kapil just 2–3 weeks ago. Main aaj kal kaam kam kar raha hoon. Family ke saath zyada hoon. Every night, I like watching comedy before going to sleep. Since the past many months, I have seen Kapil's show. I have become his biggest fan. You must have noticed that my smile was the widest when he came on stage! Meri itni shaamon ko inhone rangeen banaya hai. Hence, I called and thanked him for entertaining people. Logon ka dil behlana bahut bada kaam hai. I am happy to see you here. I am one of your biggest fans, Kapil."

Later, Aamir added that he has had one complaint from him and took a sly dig at the comedian actor, saying, " Aapne mujhe show pe nahin bulaya. Yeh galat baat hai, the superstar then said, "Isse pehle ki yeh puche, main hi bol deta hoon. Kapil se ek kadam aage hoon main!"

Kapil was extremely thankful for these words of Aamir, and he was seen touching his feet and expressing his respect towards the superstar and saying that it will be his good fate if a superstar like him comes on his show, "Hamara saubhagya hoga jab aap show pe aaoge. I have requested Aamir Bhai whenever we have met. He has always said, 'Main kahin ja raha hoon. Wapis aake baat karte hai'. Cut to, "Yeh seedha teen saal baad milte hai!".While Aamir promised that he would come on his show, he doesn't want to be there for the promotion of his films but only for entertainment.