Aamir Khan's comeback is the most anticipated one, and the superstar's fans cannot wait to know what he is planning next. After the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan took a sabbatical, and now there are reports that suggest he has made King Khan Shah Rukh Khan his mentor, as he is following in his footsteps to make a Dhoom entry along with Yash Raj Films. Shah Rukh Kham made a comeback with Pathaan, ruled, and showed it how it's done. King Khan's Pathaan is till now the most successful Hindi ever and it called as a revival film of Bollywood too that was getting defeated by south films.

And now it looks like Aamir Khan too has taken SRK's route to sure-shot success and will be coming up with an actioner like Pathaan. As per reports in Koimoi, Aamir has become very picky with his projects, and he has walked out of the Hindi remake of Campeones, a Spanish film, in the last minute, stating that he needs to spend time with his family and is in no rush to make a comeback, just like Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir Khan is amazed by the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and he even knows that Tiger 3 will be a blockbuster. Hence, Aamir Khan has personally reached out to , and they are planning to make the next installment of his super hit franchise, Dhoom. Pathaan, writer by Abbas Tryewala, in an exclusive conversation, confessed that he too wants to see Aamir Khan in the YRF spy universe, as every superstar does. , Shah Rukh Khan, and have the soy universe, and it will be a great visual to see Aamir Kahn join this soy universe, and it seems like he was hard-wired for it. The alternative business of Aamir Khan planning to make a comedy with Aditya Chopra only shows the sign of Aamir Khan joining the spy universe or getting back with the Dhoom franchise.