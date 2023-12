Aamir Khan has had a tough luck at the box office in recent times. His ambitious project Laal Singh Chaddha failed miserably at the box office. The movie was the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' film The Forrest Gump. Though there was a lot of hype around the film, it did not translate into box office numbers. The Boycott trend on social media affected miserably and Laal Singh Chaddha could not attain the desired box office numbers. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra spoke about how Aamir Khan reacted post the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha and it will warm your hearts. Also Read - Pathaan prequel to be based on John Abraham? Aamir Khan to join the spy universe too?

Mukesh Chabbra in an interview with The Lallantop stated that no one expected Laal Singh Chaddha that also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan to tank especially Aamir Khan. He said that he spoke to Aamir and Advait Chandan and no one could believe the box office disaster. But it seems Aamir took full responsibility and kept saying that it was his fault. In fact, he even threw a party in the honour of the crew. Mukesh Chabbra revealed, "Not too many people know this, but Aamir hosted a party for all of us in honour of the crew. He said, 'Sorry the film didn't work, but we should all meet'. Who does this? We were all wondering why they're having a party, but they wanted all the departments to come together." Further adding, "Aamir kept saying that it was his fault."

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection

Laal Singh Chaddha that was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 180 crore couldn't reach the same mark at the box office. The film's reported lifetime box office collection is said to be Rs 130 crore. It was because of all the negative and the boycott trend that Laal Singh Chaddha suffered miserably. But when the film released on OTT, the movie received a good response from the audience. Quite a few came out to share positive review of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Talking about Aamir Khan's upcoming projects, the actor is all set to produce a film called Lahore, 1947 starring Sunny Deol in the lead. Reportedly, an untitled film featuring Aamir Khan is in the pipeline and will release in Christmas 2024.