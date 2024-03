Aamir Khan, the renowned superstar, is all set to have a working birthday this year as he continues shooting for his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par. Known for his exceptional performances and impactful films, Aamir Khan has always captivated the audience with his work. His fans eagerly anticipate his every project, and Sitaare Zameen Par is no exception. As Aamir Khan celebrates his birthday on 14th March, this year will be a departure from the usual fanfare as he will be immersed in work on the film set. Aamir Khan's dedication and commitment to his craft are well-known in the industry, and celebrating his birthday while shooting is a testament to his passion for his work. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies: Pratibha Ranta aka Jaya talks about audience's acceptance of TV stars on the big screens [EXCLUSIVE]

The announcement of Sitaare Zameen Par has generated excitement among fans and audiences, who are eagerly looking forward to another stellar performance from the superstar. In addition to his acting prowess, Aamir Khan has also ventured into production, with his recent film Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao receiving accolades from both viewers and critics.

Produced under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, the film has further solidified his reputation as a multifaceted talent in the industry. Aamir Khan's decision to prioritize work on his birthday reflects his unwavering commitment to delivering quality entertainment to his audience and reinforces his status as a true professional in the film industry.