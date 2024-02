Aamir Khan looks ready to make his comeback after his sabbatical. And seems like he is eyeing superstar Shah Rukh Khan's super successful mantra for a big box office success. In his recent chat the Laal Singh Chadha actor spoke about being open to do romantic films but that should suit his age. Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the box office with his romantic hero avatar over the years and looks like now the superstar is also keen in following his footsteps and see if he gets success just like him. The actor was asked the question about being open to do romantic films, to which Aamir said, " Agar romantic kahani hogi toh zarur. Iss age mein romance thora uncommon hota hai. Kahani ke hisaab se agar main character suit karunga toh kyun nahi karna chahunga?". Also Read - Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao to invite the villagers of Sehore for the special premiere; makers release the new song Doubtwa

Aamir Khan is known to be the perfectionist actor, he has been ruling the box office over tow decades now. However after the debacle of Laal Singh Chadha, the actor decided to take a break in his filmy career and focus in his family. Currently Aamir is buys promoting ex wife Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies, where the superstar had even auditioned for a role that is now played by Ravi Kishen.

Many found even strange seeing Aamir Khan still being cordial with his ex wife, and he keen spoke about his bonding with Kiran Rao after divorce, "I consider myself fortunate that Kiran came into my life, and our journey has been very fulfilling for me. We have created a lot together, both personally and professionally, and we will continue to move forward together".

Aamir Khan is slated to do a significant role in son Junaid Khan's debut film Pritam Pyaare, where the superstar himself confirmed that he will be having 4-5 scenes in the film. Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha in 2022 and ever since then his fans are waiting for him to a comeback.

