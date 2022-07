Laal Singh Chaddha is based on 1994 multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which traces the evolution of Tom Hanks' eponymous character through the annals of American history. Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to take a similar path and the trailer of the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer, which dropped between the IPL 2022 final, signifies just that, with a young Aamir Khan suffering a walking impediment plus mental challenges, only to overcome the former and undertake a life-changing, cross-country marathon. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Did Kareena Kapoor Khan fall asleep while watching the movie with Aamir Khan? Netizens have funny reactions to THIS pic

Aamir Khan strikes deal for Laal Singh Chaddha with multiplexes

A well-placed source in the industry has now exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Aamir Khan is on the verge of striking a deal with PVR to reserve all their primetime shows and best screens for Laal Singh Chaddha . As per the deal, the premiere multiplex chain is expected to give the Aamir film all these prime slots for at least 8-10 days. Now, this apparently puts Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan in a fix, which releases on the same say. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu opens up about facing financial crises, stayed in PGs to save rupees 2000

Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release date

The same source in the industry has now exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Laal Singh Chaddha will release digitally around the first or second week of October, a good 8-9 weeks apart from its theatrical release date as per a deal reached between the makers and exhibitors (theatre owners). What's more, our source added that the movie is expected to not arrive on OTT before this stipulated time period regardless the fate of the and starrer at the box office. Also Read - Thank You full movie in HD leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla and more; Naga Chaitanya's film falls prey to piracy

Advertisement

Laal Singh Chaddha vs Forrest Gump

Aamir Khan sports a -esque oversized beard et al in Laal Singh Chaddha, probably just prior to running the marathon as evidenced in the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer – yet never being able to completely break free of his psychological obstacle yet being able to achieve remarkable feats as a part of several major events throughout the course of Indian history. The similarities are obviously there with , but this being Aamir, we can't wait to see the spin he's given the film to set it apart from the originaal.