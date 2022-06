Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao sent shockwaves across the industry, media and all over the country when they announced in July 2021 that they were getting a divorce after 16 years of marriage, also making it the superstar's second divorce after he had parted way from first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had tied the knot back in December 2005, in Panchgani, in a low-key ceremony, which was nevertheless widely publicised by the media. Now, the couple may have split, but that doesn't mean we can't revisit their happier times together, case in point being when Aamir took a 10-day leave while shooting Fanaa, leaving Kunal Kohli in a fix with Aditya Chopra.