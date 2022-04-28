Aamir Khan turns make-up artist for daughter Ira Khan; here's what she has to say about his 'skills'

's daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures with the Laal Singh Chaddha actor. However, they are not some event photos or pictures from Ira's childhood. They are the latest pictures. The father-daughter duo were seen bonding today over 'make-up'. Yep, you read that right. Aamir Khan turned make-up artist for his daughter. Ira Khan couldn't help but flaunt the pictures and her make-up on social media. She revealed what really happened in her Instagram caption. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sriti Jha in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Tejasswi Prakash fills in for Divya Agarwal, Afsana Khan at Karan Kundrra's Bechari success bash and more

Ira revealed that her father aka the actor walked up to her and sort of challenged her that he can do her make-up better than she can do on her own. Ira said, "Guess who did my make-up? It's interesting when your father walks up to you and claims he can do your make-up better than you can..." She also revealed what she thought about her dad's make-up skills. "...and he turns out to be right." Ira Khan also teased fans whether they wanted YouTube tutorials for the same. "Who needs YouTube tutorials?!" she asked in the caption. Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

A couple of minutes ago, Ira Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie. It was an announcement post. Ira revealed that she would be coming live with her 'make-up artist'. '"Going live tomorrow with my make-up artist. A.K.A my dad See you!" she wrote on the picture. Ira is seen in a crop top jacket and denim. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, tomorrow is the day when Aamir Khan is going to make an announcement. A couple of days ago, Aamir had shared a video and said that he will be sharing a 'kahani' on the 28th of April. It seems Ira is also associated with this thing.