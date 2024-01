Aamir Khan’s this sweet gesture towards veteran actress Saira Banu is winning hearts and how. Saira Banu took to her social media account and penned a heartfelt gratitude note for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Saira Banu shared the pictures of Aamir Khan visiting her home on New Year along with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and his mother. Saira ji was overwhelmed by this gesture of the Laal Singh Chadha actor and expressed her gratitude for him. Also Read - Aamir Khan is going to cry a lot at daughter Ira Khan’s wedding; reveals why Nupur Shikhare is the perfect boy for her

The post shared by Saira Banu reveals how much the late actor Dilip Kumar was fond of Aamir. Saira ji even added how Aamir has been the strongest support in her tough times. "For Sahib and me, Aamir has been this unchangeable presence. To this day, Aamir still holds a deep admiration for Dilip Sahib and everything he brought to Indian Cinema. It's mutual, really. Sahib has always had a genuine appreciation for Aamir's acting brilliance and how he flawlessly brings characters to life on screen. Personally, I've always been moved by Aamir's artistry

Calling Aamir the biggest support in her tough times, Saira Banu adds," Aamir has been with me during some really tough times. I remember when I was putting together Dilip Sahib's autobiography, "The Substance And The Shadow", Aamir stepped up in every way imaginable, offering support and lending a helping hand. It's moments like these that make you truly appreciate the kind of person he Is, going beyond just the glitz and glamour of the film industry.".

Aamir Khan's gesture is making fans say that he is the most humble and lovable superstar and we cannot agree more. Saira Banu lost her husband and veteran actor Dilip Kumar in 2021 and there have been times when the actress spoke about living her life without him. And mentions being lonely and how.

Watch the video of Ira Khan wedding prep.