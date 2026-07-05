Aamir Khan Wedding: Internet is divided; netizens give mixed reactions

Actor Aamir Khan has tied the knot with Gauri Spratt today, and the internet has become divided on the couple's wedding. Read ahead to see what netizens are saying about Aamir Khan's wedding here.

Aamir Khan Wedding Internet is divided; netizens give mixed reactions

Aamir Khan’s Wedding Reactions: The wedding that has everyone talking right now has to be Aamir Khan's. On Sunday, July 5, 2026, Aamir Khan got married to Gauri Spratt in their Mumbai home. The two tied the knot in an intimate wedding at the actor's Bandra residence. For their wedding ceremony, the newlyweds' family and close ones were present to celebrate this special moment.

Aamir's wedding to Gauri will be his third marriage. His first marriage was with Reena Dutta, and the two got married in 1986. They have two children together, Junaid and Ira. Reena and Aamir went their separate ways in 2002. Three years after his first marriage ended, Aamir got married to Kiran Rao in 2005. He met Kiran on the set of the iconic 2001 film Lagaan. Kiran and Aamir had a long run of nearly 16 years and divorced in July 2021. With Kiran, Aamir has one son, Azad Rao Khan. The two are currently co-parenting Azad.

When the news of Aamir’s wedding to Gauri was revealed today, netizens quickly rushed to social media to give their views. Let’s dive in to see the netizens' reactions to Aamir Khan’s wedding here.

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Netizens' reactions to Aamir Khan’s wedding

All the buzz from Aamir’s wedding has left the internet divided. Check out these netizens’ reactions to Aamir Khan’s wedding.

A user congratulated the newlywed couple, saying, “Congratulations to Aamir Khan and Gauri on this beautiful new chapter together. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, good health, and endless blessings. ❤️?”

Congratulations to Aamir Khan and Gauri on this beautiful new chapter together. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, good health, and endless blessings. ❤️?#AamirKhan #NewBeginnings #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/o0DraFPei3 — Chulbul Pandey (@KhanDruid) July 5, 2026

One user trolled the actor, taunting his past marriages, saying, “Meanwhile 4th marriage is loading”

Another user posted about Aamir’s wedding, saying, “Love always finds its timing.❤️”

About Aamir Khan’s wedding to Gauri Spratt

Aamir tied the knot with Gauri at his Bandra residence earlier today on July 5, 2026. They got married in an intimate setting with their loved ones present. The love story these newlyweds share is straight out of a modern fairytale.

Aamir Khan and Gauri met 25 years ago through the actor's cousin, Nuzhat Khan. After their meeting, the two went their separate ways, but the universe had different plans for them. With luck on their side, destiny brought the two back into each other's lives in 2024.

Aamir and Gauri’s friendship soon blossomed into a relationship. The actor made their relationship public at his 60th birthday celebration in 2025.

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