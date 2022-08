Seems like Aamir Khan is not ready to digest the fact that one of the most ambitious film Laal Singh Chaddha is a failure. While earlier reports claimed that the superstar is in a state of shock after the debacle of the film. And now the latest reports suggest that Aamir is still adamant about not releasing the film on OTT until six months. The reports in Indian Express claim that Aamir is willing to wait for at least six months and wants the audience to come to theatres and watch the film. The film has reportedly managed to earn only 50 crores so far and it is counted as the biggest disaster for Aamir Khan after Mela. Also Read - Boycott Bollywood: Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more – Who said what on the ongoing cancel culture

In his recent conversation where asked Aamir about releasing the film on OTT, he said, " OTT is not a challenge to the cinema but we are making it a challenge. What we are saying is our films releasing in theatres, but you don’t need to come. Because in a few weeks you can see it at home. How do you expect people to come to theatres?". The superstar was adamant that if the viewers are not going to watch the film in theatres they will have to wait for 6 months at least. While the stakeholders are very happy with his decision as usually the time gap is 42 and reportedly the Kerala film chambers and agreed to these days before releasing a film on OTT. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda hits back at trolls for starting boycott culture in Bollywood; questions ’Shouldn’t we release our movies?'

We wonder if the superstar still has hopes with the box office numbers, as he is planning to release the film in China too. Earlier it was separated that Netflix will be using the rights of the film and Aamir wanted to give them the rights in 150 crores, and they were okay with 90 crores. After seeing the response reportedly they have backed out and currently Aamir Khan's film has no buyers for OTT. Well, the question is will the fans and viewers be interested in watching Laal Singh Chaddha after six months? The film also features and . Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda FINALLY reacts to being hugely trolled for keeping his feet on the table during promotions