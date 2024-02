Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots is still fresh in people's memories even after 15 years since its release. Whether it's the movie's impressive story, the actors' comic timing, or even the memorable characters apart from the lead actors, Rajkumar Hirani's film is cherished till today. For those who have seen the iconic film, they would certainly remember a character called Millimeter, who worked as a helper in the college where Ranchhod and his friends used to study. The same character, who later goes along with Ranchhoddas to Ladakh, is now a grown-up adult. Rahul Kumar, who played the character of Millimeter in 3 Idiots, has undergone a remarkable transformation, leaving netizens surprised. Also Read - Unveiling the heartwarming BTS moments of Laapataa Ladies with Kiran Rao and Pratibha Ranta

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao shares the REAL REASON behind not casting Aamir Khan in the movie

Aamir Khan's co-star Millimeter from 3 Idiots is now a grown-up

In the post below, you can see how Rahul Kumar, who portrayed the character of Millimeter in 3 Idiots, has transformed over the 15 years. Rahul has shared many behind-the-scenes pictures on his respective social media handle from the sets of 3 Idiots, giving an insight into the fun he had on the Aamir Khan-starrer film. Check out Rahul's recent pictures below. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies BTS: Unveiling the unseen, fun side of director Kiran Rao

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Kumar (@isthis_rahul)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Kumar (@isthis_rahul)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Kumar (@isthis_rahul)

As soon as netizens saw Rahul's picture, they couldn't help but react to how he has actually grown into an adult. Many social media users commented on how Millimeter has certainly become a centimeter, referencing a famous dialogue from 3 Idiots itself. Check out the reactions below.

Rajkumar Hirani's directorial, 3 Idiots, was a massive success at the box office and received exceptional critical acclaim. The film was not only recognized in international film festivals like the Japan Academy Awards and the Beijing International Film Festival but also won three awards at the 57th National Film Awards. Later, in 2012, the film was remade in Tamil as Nanban. Featuring actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Boman Irani, the movie also inspired a Mexican remake titled 3 Idiotas in 2017.