Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star, the talented Suhani Bhatnagar, who effortlessly portrayed the role of young Babita Phogat, tragically passed away on February 17, 2024. According to reports in Jagran, the young actress suffered a fracture in her leg some time ago, and the medication she was prescribed had an adverse effect on her health, leading to her unfortunate demise. Suhani's final rites will be held today in Faridabad.

As of now, there has been no official statement released either by the family or the doctors. It is reported that Suhani was undergoing treatment for her leg fracture at Delhi's renowned AIIMS hospital. Speculations suggest that the medication Suhani was taking to heal from the fracture caused fluid accumulation, leading to her health deteriorating and ultimately passing away. Suhani portrayed the role of Yogita Kumari, also known as the young Babita Phogat, and received high praise for her performance. Post Dangal, she also appeared in a few commercials. However, she then decided to take a break from acting and focus on her studies. Suhani was around 11 years old when she starred in the Aamir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar starrer.

Suhani's last post on her respective social media handles dates back to the year 2021. However, judging by her posts, she appeared to be a happy and chirpy teenager, full of life. Her social media feed is also filled with several behind-the-scenes pictures from the film Dangal. Check out the posts below.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to the departed soul and extend our wishes for strength and healing to the grieving family.