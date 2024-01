Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's marriage is the talk of the town. The lady is all set to get married to Nupur Shikhare. They are all set to get married on January 3, 2024. Aamir Khan revealed the same recently. Ira and Nupur started dating during the lockdown. Nupur proposed to Ira during a sports event and Ira had shared the video on Instagram. It was one of the most adorable proposals. They also got engaged last year in September. The couple is reportedly set to have a Maharashtrian style wedding. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and fiance Nupur Shikhare to host grand Bollywood reception in Mumbai post wedding?

The pre-wedding rituals of Ira and Nupur began already. They had a a traditional Maharashtrian Kelvan ceremony and other ceremonies also began. Ira had shared pictures on her social media handle the new bride glow is quite visible.

Ira and Nupur's wedding venue is all decked up

The wedding rituals have started and a video of Ira Khan's wedding venue has gone viral. The wedding venue is all set. The decorations, and lights are all on for Ira and Nupur's special day.

Take a look at the video here:

Recently, there were reports that Ira and Nupur will also be hosting a grand wedding reception in Mumbai. As per reports in India Today, Ira and Nupur will host a grand reception in Mumbai following their wedding. The reception will reportedly take place after January 10. A lot of big celebrities from Bollywood have been reportedly invited for the wedding reception.

There are rumours that Aamir Khan's friends including Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others might grace the wedding. It is also being said that there will be lavish food items for the wedding.

Congratulations, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare!